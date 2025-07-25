We need to reform tourism to improve the offer

The organization of rent-a-cars, a limit on TVDEs and a limitation on new local accommodation licenses in certain spaces are being considered.

The President of the Regional Government challenged the Tourism sector to work to ensure the carrying capacity of tourist attractions, particularly through a pay-to-use system that can improve the offer, in addition to advancing the possibility of new points of attraction that have never been valued, with a view to financial sustainability.

At the launch of the book that takes stock of the last 10 years (2015-2024) of the sector, and “without any qualms”, Miguel Albuquerque says that there is an aesthetic deficit in cafes and terraces that needs to be addressed, in order to improve the offer, only licensing establishments that focus on quality, namely in service, with chairs that are not plastic, for example.

Another bet is to requalify the marinas in order to have new concessions.

Regarding the institutional issue, he says that we need to resolve the heliport problem, which we haven’t moved forward with due to a colonial and bureaucratic system, and the same goes for the airport to be able to receive private jets.

Training is crucial for the government, as it’s essential for them to be well-paid. “If you have companies that pay poorly, it’s better to close them,” he said. “We must ensure that the industry pays well and provides qualified workers.”

Finally, one last challenge for the future is the organization of rent-a-car companies that are in anarchy mode, ensuring a limit on TVDEs and also limiting local accommodation in certain spaces.

An aside to city councils, please use tourist taxes to improve public spaces, create more public parks and green spaces.

From Diário Notícias

