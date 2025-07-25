Two earthquakes this morning. One measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale

Two earthquakes were recorded during the early hours of this Friday to the north-northwest of Porto Santo, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

The first tremor occurred at 1:29 a.m. (local time) and measured 5.7 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was located at approximately 37.56°N and 17.83°W, at a depth of 10 km, in the Madeira-Tore zone, a seismically active area west of Madeira.

Almost an hour later, at 2:28 am, a second earthquake was recorded, of lesser intensity, with a magnitude of 2.9, also at a depth of 10 km and close to the same epicenter.

There is no record of material or personal damage.

