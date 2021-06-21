The Association for the Promotion of Madeira (APM) this Monday published a total of eight videos alluding to an equal number of experiences that can be experienced in the Region.

The campaign in multimedia format ranges from a breakfast above the clouds to the sunset on a swing in Ponta do Pargo, to a boat trip in Ponta de São Lourenço.

“Do you know that place where you’ll never be bored?! That place where you can find the perfect experience for everyone?! That place where you feel happy?! That place is Madeira Island. Lose yourself in our unique and incredible experiences “, can be read in the description of the videos.

Outside Portugal, the campaign “covers 17 international markets, taking advantage of the growing opening of these markets for leisure travel”.

“We will be present in the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Finland, Norway , in Romania and Lithuania”, stresses Eduardo Jesus, adding that “this investment, which lasts until the month of July, is in the order of 449 thousand euros”.