Today there are 3 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, all of local transmission, mostly already associated with contacts of positive cases.

There are still 7 more cases recovered, and the Region currently has 60 active cases, of which 25 are imported cases and 35 are local transmission.

The report by the Regional Directorate of Health states that there are 5 people hospitalized, one more compared to yesterday, all hospitalized in Polyvalent Units.