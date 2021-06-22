A new sport has arrived in Madeira, aimed at gentlemen aged 50+ and ladies of any age. Walking Football is a team sport for those who want to stay active in older age.

It is a standard game of football where players walk instead of run and is designed to help people get fit or maintain an active lifestyle no matter what their age or level of fitness. No previous footballing experience or ability is needed.

Older people who play have seen many benefits: lower heart rate and blood pressure, less fat and more muscle, and better mobility. Walking football counts as aerobic activity, which improves blood pressure, can lower your cholesterol, and helps strengthen bones. This in turn reduces your risk of cardiovascular disease or stroke.

And it is not just health benefits… Walking Football also offers social benefits. Participants can meet new people, make friends and have some fun. This is a sporting activity that is suitable for everyone.

Sessions will be held at the Centro Esportivo da Madeira, Ribeira Brava (by the Continente Hypermarket), with dates and times revealed when restrictions permit.

If interested, visit www.madeirawalkingfootball.com for more information about this exciting new sport. You can register to join, or just come along to meet us at one of our training sessions.

Alternatively if you would like to have a chat about the benefits call Phill Bellamy on 910 533 622.