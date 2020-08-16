Many of you are still having problems seeing comments and the latest blog posts. If you are having these issues, just check your cache is cleared, your browser is up to date. Some of you can see there are comments, and when you click in there are no comments showing. With blog posts, it seems the last 4 blog posts don’t show up.

Many of you have done this, and still with the problems.

If you can email with as much information as possible, what browser your using, if it’s the comments or posts you are having problems with, or both. If you can send some screen shots. If you are using laptop, pc, tablet etc….

Please send to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com

We are trying to find something in common with everyone having the issues.

There seem to be no problems my end. If anyone else has any ideas also let me know.