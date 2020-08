The daily report of the Institute of Health Administration states that, today, there are more than 19 thousand people to be accompanied by the health authorities of the various counties in the Region, using the MadeiraSafeToDiscover application.

Of these, 7,849 are under active surveillance.

In the last 24 hours, there is a new positive case to report, so the region now has a cumulative total of 131 confirmed cases of covid-19.

There are still 3 reported cases recovered, according to IASAÚDE.

