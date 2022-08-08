CLUBE NAVAL DO FUNCHAL TEAM GOES AROUND THE ISLAND IN 4 DAYS

Six athletes from the Clube Naval do Funchal (CNF) covered 141 km around the island in 4 days, all in one-place boats called ‘surfski’.

“These are the first to make this mythical return to the island in 4 days instead of the previous 6 days”, highlights the CNF, in a statement sent to the newsrooms.

It is recalled that “the race back to Madeira in canoe was for many years an emblematic race of the Region in the modality of Canoeing that ended in 2009.

This race took place in 6 days with 9 stages, and gathered every year countless athletes from all countries”, notes the CNF.

The route split was:

August 4th 2022 – Machico-Porto da Cruz – 28 km

August 5th 2022 – Porto da Cruz-Ponta Delgada – 18 km

– Ponta Delgada – Porto Moniz – 18 km

August 6th 2022 – Porto Moniz-Calheta – 30 km

– Calheta-Ribeira Brava – 11 km

August 7th 2022 – Ribeira Brava-Funchal – 17 km

– Funchal – Machico – 19 km

The rowing team consisted of Mário Pereira, Miguel Martins, Carlota Duarte, Vítor Chave, Francisco Rodrigues and Rui Macedo. With the support of sea and land by, João Pedro Rodrigues, Fernando Abreu, Beatriz Chaves, Alexandre Pereira.

“This initiative had the fundamental support of Clube Naval do Funchal in embracing this initiative that these athletes proposed to do, providing all the means to be carried out”, he concludes.

From Jornal Madeira

