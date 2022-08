This morning, the cruise ship ‘Deutschland’ arrived in Porto Santo.

The ship departed from Lisbon and sets sail at 2 pm from the Port of Porto Santo, bound for Ponta Delgada.

Since there began to be more stopovers by cruise ships, the movement of tourists has increased in the center of the city, which has given more strength to the local economy.

From Diário Notícias

