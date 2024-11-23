Yellow warning for rain extended until 3pm tomorrow

The yellow warning issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) due to the heavy rain forecast for this Sunday has been extended.

On the South Coast and Mountainous Regions the warning is now in force until 3 pm tomorrow, with sometimes heavy rain that may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

As previously reported, the yellow warning comes into effect at midnight, but between 3am and 9am it changes to orange, covering the South Coast and Mountainous Regions.

From 9 am the warning ‘drops’ to yellow on the South Coast and Mountainous Regions until 3 pm, as mentioned above, and the North Coast and Porto Santo are under this warning until 12 pm tomorrow.

A yellow warning was also issued for wind in Porto Santo and Mountainous Regions between 00:00 and 09:00 on Sunday.

From Diário Notícias

