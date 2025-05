The expressway is congested in the Santa Cruz-Funchal direction, due to three accidents that occurred simultaneously.

According to a witness, a car skidded off the road in Caniço de Baixo, which brought traffic to a standstill. Cars travelling on the same road were unable to brake, resulting in another accident involving three more cars.

The same thing happened further back, where there was another collision.

Apparently there are two injured. The Santa Cruz Firefighters are already on site.

