A fire continues to strike the site of Lugar da Serra, Tabua, with flames approaching dwellings. On site are 6 members of the Firefighters of Ribeira Brava, but there will be reinforcements and a team of Firefighters from Câmara de Lobos should arrive soon. The councilman responsible for civil protection in the municipality, Paulo Andrade, is in place to monitor the situation. The councilman assumes that “it is important to be close to the population” on these occasions.