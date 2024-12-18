Porto Santo Health Center “without hot water” prompts complaints

This corrupt Government has money to spend on things not needed, and to line pockets of their friends and fanily, but the most important things, they can’t sort out.

SESARAM awaits budget for the acquisition of heat pumps.

The Porto Santo Health Center “has not had hot water since at least October”, some users say.

According to them, the problem is due to a fault in the solar panels, which “has not yet been resolved and has no solution in sight”.

Users told DIÁRIO that “the water is heated in kettles”, which is generating a lot of indignation.

They are therefore asking for intervention from the responsible entities, who say they are already aware of the case.

Contacted by DIÁRIO last Monday, the Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (SESARAM) reported that the company responsible for the maintenance of the heat pumps went to the Porto Santo Health Centre to check the reported fault and found that it would be necessary to replace the heat pumps.

“Given that the pumps have already been discontinued, there is no material available for their repair. SESARAM then requested that a resistor be installed in the heat pump in order to improve the water temperature, which is currently at 37℃, until the new heat pumps are installed,” he explained, adding that SESARAM is awaiting the budget requested from the company as a matter of urgency to proceed with the installation of the resistor and the acquisition of the heat pumps.

From Diário Notícias

