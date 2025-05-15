Palm tree felling near Porto Santo pier sparks criticism

Several diseased palm trees continue to be cut down on the island of Porto Santo. The measure, which had already been announced by the Porto Santo City Council and reported by DIÁRIO in February, was a source of surprise for some locals, especially when they came across the ‘bare’ access to the pier, without the palm trees that had been there for years.

There are those who complain that “they are destroying the landscape” and that “Porto Santo is becoming poorer”.

At the beginning of the year, the local authority announced that it would begin felling more than a hundred palm trees as a way of preventing the spread of the palm vine disease and the danger that some of these trees already pose to the population.

From Diário Notícias

