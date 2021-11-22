COVID-19: FIND OUT ABOUT VACCINATION SCHEDULES IN RAM FROM 22ND TO 28TH NOVEMBER

Within the scope of the vaccination campaign against covid-19, the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection recalled, in a statement, that at the moment the vaccine against the disease is underway in the Region, in addition to the availability of vaccines for those who are still you did not start or complete your vaccination.

“The third dose is being administered to all people aged 18 years or over and over six months after the second dose of the vaccine”.

The Secretariat also reports on the change in the location for the administration of vaccines against covid-19 in the municipality of Calheta. “For four weeks, including this one, the vaccination will take place on Saturday, and at the facilities of the Health Center of Calheta”, he indicates.

Note that no scheduling is required. Just go to one of the vaccination centers according to the following program:

– November 22 (Monday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-18:00

Machico Vaccination Center – opening hours: 11:00-18:00

– November 23 (Tuesday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

São Vicente Vaccination Center – opening hours: 11:00-16:00

– November 24th (Wednesday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Porto Moniz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

– November 25th (Thursday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Santana Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-15:00

Santa Cruz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-18:00

– November 26th (Friday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Ponta do Sol Vaccination Center- opening hours: 13:00-16:00

– November 27th (Saturday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-18:00

Câmara de Lobos Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

Santa Cruz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

Calheta Vaccination Center (location: Calheta Health Center) – opening hours: 9:30 am-2:00 pm

Ribeira Brava Vaccination Center (location: Ribeira Brava Health Center) – opening hours: 09:00-16:00

Porto Santo Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:30 am to 5:00 pm

– November 28th (Sunday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-14:00

The COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to all residents aged 12 and over (inclusive) at any vaccination center in RAM.

Like this: Like Loading...