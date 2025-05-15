Users report excess tourism in nature areas

The phenomenon of overtourism in the Autonomous Region of Madeira is nothing new to anyone.

Despite the enormous tourist pressure on certain areas of nature, our “golden egg,” the rulers are happy with the economic indicators and the statistics and devalue the impact.

Those who no longer do so are the citizens themself, from the Region. The alerts follow and today Funchal News received another one, from a properly identified reader.

In the image captured today in Levada das 25 Fontes you can see the strong movement of visitors.

Our reader says that the entrance is charged by those who enter the house of Rabaçal (professionals who charge entry with poor or no working conditions but with a smile and professionalism worthy of note), he points out.

However, whoever enters the tunnel or arrives at certain hours, nobody is there anymore and pays if they want to.

Regardless of the hours in the driveway (access stairs because they are still under construction) both the stairs and the 25 Fountains is chaotic!

All the tourists were complaining, saying that they feel deceived because the photos and promotion of the island do not reflect what is found! Rightly so! There is no entry management and you never see a forest ranger anywhere, says our reader.

She also cites rental cars in Paul da Serra losing sight of, describing a chaotic scenario and dissatisfied tourists talking about excess people who believed that when paying, there should be more control over the number of people at the same time in the same place.

It should be noted that the vast majority of tourists who are there are individual with their rental cars.

Already yesterday, the access to Achada do Teixeira, according to the description presented to us, “was chaotic with rental cars parked everywhere! Strangely (or not because most rental cars had 1 or 2 individuals) at the top was acceptable in terms of number of people.

Garbage and endemic plants thrown to the ground begins to be very frequent (everywhere), since neither a forest ranger anywhere nor a place to impose any respect and good practices, criticizes this user.

From Funchal News

