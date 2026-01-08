77-year-old tourist rescued at Ponta de São Lourenço

2 rescues in 2 days, on a path that has collected the most money over the last few years, and yet is still in dire need of maintenance.

SANAS Madeira, through its vessel assigned to the Santa Cruz Lifesaving Station, proceeded yesterday afternoon to rescue a Polish citizen, around 77 years old, who suffered a trauma to her left lower limb in Vereda da Ponta de São Lourenço.

“The victim was assisted at the scene by the fire brigade team and was transferred to the Dreams Madeira Resort marina, from where they were taken by ambulance to a health unit,” the entity clarifies.

With the operation completed, the SANAS101 vessel returned to the Santa Cruz Lifesaving Station, where it resumed its state of readiness.

The rescue was coordinated by the Command, Communication and Control Center of SANAS Madeira, in conjunction with the Regional Civil Protection Service, and with MRSC Funchal.

