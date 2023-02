Within three months, work on the Ponta do Pargo golf course will resume.

The announcement was made a moment ago by Miguel Albuquerque during his visit to the refurbishment of the Health Center in Arco da Calheta.

This is yet another commitment of “12 million euros” that the President of the Regional Government promised to materialize considering that “it will be the most beautiful course [18 holes] in Europe”.

From Diário Notícias

The contract will have a conclusion of 24 months.

