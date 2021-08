The president of the Regional Government will renew this Thursday the state of calamity and promises to extend the curfew to 2 am. The closing of commercial establishments no longer closes at midnight passing to 1 am, and will maintain some of the restrictive measures in force, such as the mandatory use of masks where necessary.

Miguel Albuquerque was speaking outside the headquarters of the Associação Santana Cidade Solidária, which was recently the target of extensive improvement works.

From Diário Notícias