PS demands clarification on ‘closure’ of Calhau da Lapa

In a press release sent this afternoon, the Socialist Party demands that the Regional Government and the Municipality of Ribeira Brava come to the public to clarify the population about the recent decision of the Executive to take administrative possession of Calhau da Lapa, invoking that this space in the parish do Campanário is part of the Public Maritime Domain.

With this decision, all acts performed in that place were considered illegal and null and void, namely the use of the caves and buildings there for commercial purposes and for local accommodation, and access to the place was also prohibited for security reasons, since the escarpment shows signs of instability. Olga Fernandes, a member of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira and councilor in the Municipality of Ribeira Brava, reports the concern of the population regarding the possibility of being able, or not, to continue to enjoy this space, which is why she considers it necessary to have a clarification by part of government entities.

In view of the statements made by the regional director for the Environment and Climate Change that both the caves and the buildings constructed in Calhau da Lapa are solely and exclusively State heritage, but that “certain uses will be possible under certain conditions”, as long as they comply with the established in the Water Law and ancillary regulations and in the municipal plans for spatial planning, Olga Fernandes questions, after all, what is foreseen for the place. “What uses and conditions are these? Does this mean after all that some may be ‘legitimate owners’ of their caves, even for commercial purposes? What is in store for Calhau da Lapa?” ​​she asks.

The socialist recalls that, about a year ago, she had already alerted to the fact that individuals were carrying out works in caves with the purpose of trading for local accommodation, but that at the time the city council did not act to put an end to this illegality situation. Now, she notes, the Government took this measure because the alleged heirs of the caves also claimed their possession, but without the municipality having done anything to protect them.

On the other hand, the socialist councilor notes that, on May 31, the city council banned access to Calhau da Lapa because the place “does not meet the necessary security conditions”. However, confronted with the reopening of the space, the municipality says it knows nothing, since it is necessary to guarantee the monitoring of the cracks in the cliff, amplified by the use of pneumatic hammers that were used to enlarge the caves.

Olga Fernandes also warns that the unregulated use of space by tourists continues, since there is no physical barrier or information in foreign languages ​​to warn of its closure and danger.

From Diário Notícias

