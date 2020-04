The five parishes in the municipality of Santa Cruz are already traveling through the municipal vehicle equipped with a sound system that aims to raise awareness among the population to stay at home.

The idea is to leave slogans, especially in the places with the largest population, calling on people to stay at home and respect the state in which we are living. We want to sensitize people to stay at home, explained the Mayor of Santa Cruz Filipe Sousa.

From Agora Madeira