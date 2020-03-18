Thanks to Thomas Wald for sending this info.
Since the airline finally stopped boarding for tourists and is flying empty to Funchal for repatriation, there are a few useful links:
First one is the form (german) for repatriation for stranded passengers:
https://www.condor.com/tca/de/
And the second one is the actual information page with all the flights who will be picking up stranded tourists:
https://www.condor.com/eu/
(multiple languages available).
Feel free to post the news and if there are german sites/forums etc. that are updating people on Madeira, please share.
We have quite a few people stuck on Madeira and most of the elderly people will have trouble finding the information.