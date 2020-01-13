The brother of the 8-year-old girl who died at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital on Sunday afternoon is being treated for influenza B.

Health professionals want to ensure the safety of the boy and, accordingly, believe that a flu virus may be associated with the fatal events on Sunday.

Influenza B has some specific, but uncommon, complications that can lead to fatal cases of myocarditis, myocardial inflammation that can lead to sudden death, or encephalitis, which are acute inflammation of the brain.

Taken from JM

EIGHT-YEAR-OLD GIRL’S FUNERAL TAKES PLACE AT SÃO MARTINHO CEMETERY.

The funeral of Lara Cristina Silva Freitas, the eight-year-old girl who died at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, is taking place at the Nossa Senhora das Angustias Cemetery in São Martinho, on a date to be announced, as reported by Freitas Funeral Agency through a post on Facebook.

The child lived in the parish of Caniço, in the municipality of Santa Cruz.