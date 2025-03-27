Tragedy at Pico do Areeiro: the death of a tourist after falling from between 200 and 300 meters is confirmed

The tourist who fell from a height of between 200 and 300 meters on Pico do Areeiro near the Ninho da Manta viewpoint has been located.

The rescue operation is underway and involves 17 operatives from the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters’ Mountain Rescue Team

According to information gathered by AgoraMadeira, the man did not survive the great fall and died.

The air force that had been involved in the rescue operations at the end of the morning has since been demobilized due to a lack of safety conditions.

The rescue is being carried out only with land resources.

From Agora Madeira

