Traffic chaos prompts exposure to the Chamber

The residents of Anjos have formally expressed their deep concern by sending a statement to the Ponta do Sol Town Council, requesting “urgent intervention” regarding what they describe as “daily traffic chaos caused by the continuous influx of tourists to the waterfall” in the town.

The document, to which DIÁRIO had access, reports numerous constraints resulting from the large number of visitors who flock to the only access road, exposing the “lack of adequate measures”, which, in the opinion of the locals, has been causing “serious problems”, affecting both “residents” and “tourists themselves”.

Among the main problems identified, the following stand out: “lack or insufficiency of signage, lack of supervision and disorderly parking. They point out that in Madalena do Mar, before the tunnel, “it is necessary to clearly signpost that the road is a dead end and that traffic is prohibited to non-residents”. There is also no “active presence to ensure compliance with the rules, which makes the situation worse”, although without mentioning it, the criticism is directed at the PSP.

In this matter, they identify vehicles parked along the road that gives access to Caminho dos Anjos which in many cases “block the passage for vehicles that make a U-turn, causing daily traffic jams”.

In addition, they consider the “apparent lack of interest shown by the local authority in resolving this issue to be worrying”, a situation that “negatively affects the quality of life of residents”.

In summary, residents are calling for “urgent intervention” from the local authority, led by Célia Pessegueiro, to “implement concrete and effective measures”, such as installing appropriate signage, regular and active monitoring on site and reorganizing traffic and creating parking solutions outside the critical area.

From Diário Notícias

