Couples from all over the World are now choosing Madeira for their destination wedding, from elopements in the mountains, to big celebrations at one of the many great wedding venues across the island.

Madeira has many wedding venues offering great hospitality and of course amazing cuisine. It also has the landscape, the nature and beauty to make everything magical. But in the past a language barrier when Google Searching from abroad sometimes allowed it to be overlooked.

However, in 2013, Becky de Sancha, as English Wedding Celebrant came to Madeira to conduct a wedding and fell in love with island, moved here and set up Madeira Weddings Ceremonies, a Wedding Planning service targeted directly at the destination wedding market.

To make it even easier for couples abroad, she then set up an on-line Wedding Directory, in English, promoting all the island has to offer. Your Madeira Wedding allows couples to search for venues, florists, photographers etc, showcasing all businesses she knows and trusts.

Elopements have become increasingly popular with couples wanting to escape from the fuss of the large party and combine their special day with a holiday in paradise. Becky and her team are able to organise all the legal documents to receive an International Wedding Certificate, and then whisk the couple up into the mountains for a romantic Ceremony, followed by photos, a toast of Madeira Wine and then a dinner in a restaurant of their choice.

Same sex weddings are also on the increase. In April 2010 Portugal became the sixth country in Europe and the eighth country in the world to allow same-sex marriage nationwide.

Matt and Dan’s Elopement in Funchal

And then if you are already married, but want to say I Do all over again, couples can come to Madeira to renew the Wedding Vows.

Here are some of the photos of Becky’s Happy Couples, and here is a link to the stories behind photos. https://www.yourmadeirawedding.com/weddings