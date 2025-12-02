Heavy rain reaches yellow alert levels in São Vicente and Santana.

The morning has been marked by heavy rainfall, especially in the last hour and on the north coast of Madeira Island, with two stations in the IPMA network recording values ​​consistent with the criteria for a yellow warning within an hour.

The highest rainfall accumulation was recorded in São Vicente, totaling 14.5 mm between 10 and 11 am; during the half hour of most intense rain, the amount reached 9.5 mm, very close to the warning threshold. Santana also reached yellow warning levels, with 10.1 mm in one hour.

In the Madeira Airport area, the Santa Cruz station also recorded significant rainfall, with 9.1 mm in the last hour.

