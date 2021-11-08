Adventure Trike Tours – Save 20%

I’m going to be adding new partners to my Partners Page where you get to save up to 20% on lots of different activities around the island. This is a great way of helping local businesses and giving you a great discount, the only satisfaction I get is maybe a few photos to say how much you enjoyed each experience….

So to kick off the week, Adventure Trike Tours is giving you 20% discount, just mention my blog, and enjoy the saving.

Adventure Trikes Madeira was born out of the idea that Madeira tourism needed something innovative, new, and exciting with regards to guided day tours. After extensive research into the different brands of trikes, their build quality, their safety features, their performance, and so on, an order was put forward to a company in Germany called Rewaco.

This company has been building these exclusive trikes for more than 31 years now, perfecting the art of building them.

Adventure Trikes Madeira offers fun and private touring experience on a state-of-the-art German-built Rewaco Trike.

Apart from the driver, our trike can comfortably take two passengers. Helmets, jackets, and gloves are supplied while on tour. All tours are conducted by our tour guides, who are trilingual. They are proud to share all the local stories with you. Come and taste a truly local experience. Learn about the history of this famous Island and culture with them.

We offer 3 set tours but will customize any tour as per your request.

There is a reason why Madeira is called the pearl of the Atlantic. Between 2 hour tours, 4-hour tours, 6-hour tours, or custom-made tours, you will have a unique and outstanding experience. Meet the Island as you’ve never met before.

Visit their website for all the information you need. https://adventuretrikes.com/

Join their Facebook Page and see more happy customers. Click for Facebook Page

Read all the great reviews on TripAdvisor Here

E-mail: info@adventuretrikes.com

Call or Whatsapp +351 967 472 667

So have a great time exploring Madeira in a different way, enjoy the 20% saving, and dont forget to let me know how it was and maybe send a few photos.

Like this: Like Loading...