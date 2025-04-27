Classics of the April Revolution in Machico

Among the many events that are starting to emerge with the improvement of the weather, this car exhibition stands out.

Between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm this Sunday, April 27, Alameda dos Plátanos, in the center of Machico, will once again host what can now be considered the traditional “Classics of the April Revolution” car exhibition.

In what is considered the ‘Land of April’, Machico continues to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the 1974 Carnation Revolution, organised by the group ‘Domingo Clássico-Madeira’, together with the Parish Council of Machico and with the support of the Municipal Council of Machico.

The initiative has the particularity of accepting all those who still have vehicles built up to 1974, which will be on display at Alameda dos Plátanos.

According to the organization, at least 35 vehicles were registered until April 8th, with registrations limited to 50 vehicles. “Two trophies will be awarded, ‘outstanding vehicle’ and ‘elegant vehicle’ and each participant will receive a participation certificate and a spectacular free gift”.

Visitors just have to pass through Machico and enjoy.

