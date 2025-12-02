The Madeira Rally will take place from July 30th to August 1st, 2026

The three-day competition format remains unchanged, contrary to the calendar released by FPAK.

The Madeira Rally 2026 will take place between August 30th and July 1st, starting with the usual Avenida do Mar special stage in the late afternoon on Thursday.

According to a source from the organizing club, Club Sports da Madeira, the event will maintain its three-day format, extending through Friday and Saturday.

The Portuguese Federation of Automobile and Karting (FPAK) website lists the dates as July 31st to August 1st, which has caused some confusion among fans of the sport. However, this is actually a mistake.

It should be noted that the 2026 Portuguese Rally Championship features a new addition compared to this year, with the number of events increasing from eight to nine, with the inclusion of the Lisbon Rally.

