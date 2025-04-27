Seal in the bay of Camara de Lobos

Tobi Hughes
Thanks to Tammie Carnevale for this video.

I wanted to share a video of a Monk Seal in the bay of Camara de Lobos yesterday morning.  I was happy to see him. This was the first time I have seen one in the bay. We have lived here for 3 years.

