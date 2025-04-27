Seal in the bay of Camara de LobosTobi Hughes·27th April 2025Madeira News Thanks to Tammie Carnevale for this video. I wanted to share a video of a Monk Seal in the bay of Camara de Lobos yesterday morning. I was happy to see him. This was the first time I have seen one in the bay. We have lived here for 3 years. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related