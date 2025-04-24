24 Menus from Madeira – Cookbook

A new book by Anita will be published at the end of May 2025:

24 menus from Madeira

A culinary journey through 24 places, with 72 delicious recipes.

Stories from these special places on the island and the historical background to these menus are included as well as photos, ingredient lists and preparation instructions.

To bring this cookbook to life, Anita is currently running a crowdfunding pre-sale.

You can pre-order the full PDF version for €15 and receive it by the end of May 2025.

📚 The printed edition will be available on Amazon from the end of June (for € 24.90).

Until then, you can download a free sample here:

👉 www.madeira.cc/cookbook

Or the German edition: www.madeira.cc/kochbuch

If you love Madeira, food or discovering culture through cuisine – then join Anita on her journey.

Your support will help make this dream come true. 💛

Anita has realised further projects in recent months:

Farmers Markets:

www.madeira.cc/markets

Travelguide by bus:

www.madeira-by-bus.com/read

Bus-Blog:

www.madeira-by-bus.com/blog

All projects (English and German): www.madeira.cc

A big thank you to all who can help Anita make this next project a reality, and happy cooking. 😊

