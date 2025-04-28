Blackout: Dozens of people trapped in darkened Lisbon Metro and Airport carriages

A nationwide blackout has left Portugal and Spain without electricity, causing severe disruptions to various services, according to E-Redes, and there are also reports of outages in other European countries.

Depending on the operators, there are also users who are unable to use their cell phones.

There are dozens of people trapped in the Lisbon Metro carriages, which have been trapped in tunnels. The company told Renascença that it is in contact with EDP and is doing everything possible to restore power. If this is not possible, Metro users will have to be removed from the carriages through the tunnels.

The traffic light network is also not working in Lisbon.

Lisbon Airport is also being affected by the blackout, with only the metal detection machines working. The conveyor belts are not working and, from the information that JM was able to obtain, there are no flights cancelled yet.

From Jornal Madeira

