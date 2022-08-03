Technical and administrative checks for the Rally are this afternoon

This afternoon, between 18:00 and 21:30, checks take place for the 63rd Madeira Wine Rally. The program provides for administrative checks to be carried out, in which all documentation of the teams and their vehicles is checked between 18:00 and 21:00 at Praça CR7.

The initial technical checks start 15 minutes later, at 18:15, and last until 21:30 at Pier 6 of the Port of Funchal. In parallel with this verification, the sealing of the turbos and gearboxes will also be carried out.

In addition to the Autograph Session, held yesterday at the Casino da Madeira, checks are normally used by the many fans of rallies and the Madeira motorsport festival to get closer to the protagonists of the race, drivers, navigators and their machines.

From Diário Notícias

