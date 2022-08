Ryanair’s Boeing 737-800, which was scheduled to arrive at 2:10 pm in Madeira, was diverted to Porto Santo, having landed on the golden island at 2:49 pm.

The strong winds that are felt in Santa Cruz and Machico must be, once again, the cause that prevents the aircraft from landing.

There are more planes waiting between Madeira and Porto Santo, “on the lookout” for an opening in the weather at Madeira International Airport.

