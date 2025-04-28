ANACOM with computer system down and failures in communication networks

ANACOM is being affected by the blackout that hit Portugal and Spain. In Madeira, the computer system and the communications system are not working properly, with mobile network failures, which is causing serious constraints to the delegation of the National Communications Authority and to consumers.

According to information given to our newspaper by Nelson Melim, from ANACOM-Madeira, the electricity grid is isolated from the national grid, so services are still functioning, but at server level, “indirectly”, some problems are already being felt.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...