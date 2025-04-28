Vodafone warns that if power restoration takes too long, network deterioration is expected

At the monent I dont think any services are affected in Madeira.

Vodafone confirms the existence of network disruptions due to the lack of electricity and warns that, if the restoration takes too long, deterioration in the capacity of its networks is “expected”, an official source told Lusa.

A power outage affected several cities from north to south of the country today, from 11:30 am onwards, a problem that is also being seen in several European countries.

“Vodafone confirms the existence of disruptions to its network resulting from the widespread lack of electricity observed on Monday morning,” said an official source.

“In this sequence, the mechanisms to guarantee the continuity of the operation were triggered, as planned”, the same source stated.

If the energy replacement period “is prolonged excessively, it is expected that the capacity of our networks will deteriorate”, he warned.

