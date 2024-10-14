14 kilos of heroin seized in Funchal

The Criminal Investigation Department of Madeira of the Judicial Police (PJ), informs that it seized, yesterday, in Funchal, 14.260 kg of heroin.

This is the largest seizure made this year in the entire country.

“Within the scope of the “Anniversary” operation, a 28-year-old man was identified and arrested, due to strong evidence of drug trafficking.

In addition to the heroin, approximately 9 kg of MDMA were also seized, products that were hidden inside a vehicle in which the detainee was traveling.

The seized narcotic product, to which cutting product could still be added, would be sufficient for the production and subsequent distribution of thousands of individual doses, considering that one gram of heroin corresponds to 12 individual doses.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...