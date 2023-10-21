Canceled flights to and from Madeira rise to 16

Until 12:30 pm this Saturday, October 21st, 16 flights were cancelled, to and from Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, scheduled for both the afternoon and evening of today.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the majority concern international flights, with the exception of the TAP flight, from Lisbon, which was supposed to arrive in the Region at 3:40 pm. As it did not take place, the flight back to the capital was also cancelled.

Among the cancellations are flights from ASL Airlines France, to and from Jersey, Eurowings (to and from Prague and Dusseldorf), Swiss International (to and from Geneva), Wizz Air Hungary (to and from Budapest) and Jet2 .Com (to and from Manchester).

There were also some planes around, such as TAP flight TP1697, from Lisbon, which should have arrived in Madeira at 11:45 am. After waiting for an improvement in the weather, he ended up returning to his home airport.

The same happened with the British Airways flight from London (BA520), which was scheduled to arrive at 1:05 pm, but diverted to Porto Santo.

It is worth noting that the wind worsened in the Funchal Airport area, with gusts reaching 65 km/h by 11 am and, by 12 pm, it had increased to 84 km/h.

From Diário Notícias

