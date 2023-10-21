Rain on the verge of ‘orange’ and wind above 100 km/h in Areeiro

Extreme precipitation in 1 hour reached 19.9 liters per square meter and gusts blew at 104 km/h.

The Areeiro area was the most affected, this early afternoon, by the persistent and sometimes strong precipitation, which in the last hour almost reached 20 liters per square meter (mm), as well as the strong wind, which already blew 104 km/h

More significant records after the first hour of the orange warning for precipitation (in force between 12:00 and 18:00), with winds above 100 km/h only expected to ‘arrive’ after 15:00 (start of yellow warning).

Until 13:00, two other IPMA climatological stations on Madeira Island, namely Pico Alto and Pico do Areeiro, reached precipitation values ​​consistent with a yellow warning, recording, respectively, 16.3 mm/1h and 13.9 mm/ 1h.

Until then, there was only no record of precipitation at the stations of Santana, Ponta de São Jorge and Porto Santo.

Also in ‘yellow’ has been the strong wind that, in addition to ‘sweeping’ the Areeiro, is felt in Santa Cruz/Airport (84 km/h) and Ponta do Pargo (75 km/h).

