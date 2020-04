Easyjet have an offer on till Friday April 17th. You can book your flight and cases are only €1.00 or 99p each.

If you already have a flight booked, and want to add some cases then you can do this also for the reduced price.

A good and cheap way to stock up on the things you miss if you are planning a visit to the UK. Flights are also very cheap.

Let’s hope and pray things get better, and we are able to fly later in the year.