SPANISH GROUP AXEL INTENDS TO OPEN LGBTQ+ HOTEL IN MADEIRA

The Spanish group Axel will open an LGBTQ+ hotel in Porto and intends to do so in Madeira as well.

This was already on the cards before covid hit the world, plus problems with licencing the construction they wanted to do.

The Catalan hotel group, which currently has 10 hotels in four countries (Spain, Germany, the United States and Cuba), will open an LGBTQ+ hotel on Avenida dos Aliados in 2025 and, according to Jornal de Negócios, it could do so also in the Region.

To the 10 hotels that the hotel chain owns, “four new hotels will be added, one on the island of Madeira (Portugal), another in Valencia, another in Bilbao and another hotel in Porto (Portugal) scheduled to open in 2024-2025”, he announces the Axel group on their website.

As reported by Jornal de Negócios, “Axel’s arrival in Porto, in an investment estimated at one million euros, will be on an exploration basis, through a lease agreement with the owner of the property, a Portuguese ‘family office’ that Spanish group did not want to identify”.

“Albert Olivé, who did not detail the Funchal operation, added that the opening of the Axel Hotel Porto is scheduled for 2025, intending to become the meeting point for the LGBTQ+ community in Invicta, which is considered one of the best ‘gay friendly’ cities in the world.

