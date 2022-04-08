Body recovered in Curral das Freiras belongs to a young Swedish tourist

The body that, this afternoon, was recovered by the Mountain Rescue Team of the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters is that of a young Swedish tourist.

According to Diario Notícias, the 23-year-old had recently arrived in Madeira and was today walking along a trail along the Ribeira do Cidrão, when he suffered a fall, which turned out to be fatal.

The alert was given by a group of canyoning practitioners and the rescue operation proved to be somewhat time consuming due to the distance it was from the road.

At the moment, the body is already delivered to the competent authorities.

From Diário Notícias

