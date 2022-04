The Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos are in Curral das Freiras, in a rescue operation, inside a stream. The alert given earlier indicated the existence of a body floating in this watercourse.

There are five operatives of this corporation on site, supported by two vehicles, including an ambulance.

The rescue operation is still ongoing, so there is still no concrete information about what happened.

The PSP is also in the area of operations.

From Diário Notícias

