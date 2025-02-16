Car skidded off the road in Câmara de Lobos

Car skidded off the road in Câmara de LobosTobi Hughes·16th February 2025Madeira News Seems to be no shortage of accidents at the moment. A car skidded and overturned sideways on Rua Dr. João Abel de Freitas, in Câmara de Lobos on Saturday afternoon. According to a witness, there were no injuries reported, only material damage. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related