Car skidded off the road in Câmara de Lobos

Madeira News

Seems to be no shortage of accidents at the moment.

A car skidded and overturned sideways on Rua Dr. João Abel de Freitas, in Câmara de Lobos on Saturday afternoon.

According to a witness, there were no injuries reported, only material damage.

