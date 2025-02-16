Madeira under orange alert for rough seas from Tuesday

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) today raised the yellow warning of strong sea agitation for the north coast of Madeira Island and Porto Santo to orange.

According to IPMA, northwest waves measuring 6 to 8 meters in height are expected.

The warning is in effect between 6pm on Tuesday, 18 February and midnight on Wednesday, then changing to yellow during the early hours of the 19th.

The south coast of Madeira Island also remains under a yellow warning for strong sea waves, between 9 pm tomorrow and 6 am on Wednesday.

Yellow warnings for precipitation and strong winds remain in force throughout the archipelago until midnight on the 18th.

From Diário Notícias

