Man climbs century-old tree in Fanal and causes outrage

Madeira News

An image shared on social media this Friday shows a man climbing a centuries-old tree in Fanal, while a woman photographs the moment. The publication has received dozens of reactions and shares, and is accompanied by an appeal to respect the region’s natural heritage.

In the text, written in French, the author of the publication warns tourists visiting the island, highlighting the importance of adopting responsible conduct in natural areas such as Fanal, which is part of the Laurissilva forest, classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The appeal stresses that, although he understands the desire to take an impressive photo for social media, it is essential to preserve the inestimable value of these trees.

“If you are visiting Madeira or are planning to visit soon, please be a respectful tourist,” the post reads , adding: “I understand the irrepressible desire to have the perfect photo for Instagram, but avoid climbing the laurel trees, so as not to damage them.”

 

  2. The other week we wanted to go to Risco, at the parking spot it was like civil war trying to park so we went on to Fanal. Sure there were masses of people there but these were a different kind of visitor and it was so peaceful we were all absorbing the energy that nature freely gives us in calm enjoyment. So now the 25 Fontes has been overfarmed and become so ‘last year’ is this what is going to happen to what is, in effect, a sacred site for many.. The forest helped to heal me when I was hurting last year, I have deep respect for nature. Just ask yourself, would you go into a Church and climb a figure of Our Lady? Although I don’t have the same beliefs as a Pagan I respect that which is, in effect, their Church and I believe they would have the same respect in ‘my Church’ Sorry, rant over, have a great weekend everyone. Perhap Tobi, you could run a ‘prat of the week’ contest you’ve already published many entrant [sadly] 🙂

