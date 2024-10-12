Man climbs century-old tree in Fanal and causes outrage

An image shared on social media this Friday shows a man climbing a centuries-old tree in Fanal, while a woman photographs the moment. The publication has received dozens of reactions and shares, and is accompanied by an appeal to respect the region’s natural heritage.

In the text, written in French, the author of the publication warns tourists visiting the island, highlighting the importance of adopting responsible conduct in natural areas such as Fanal, which is part of the Laurissilva forest, classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The appeal stresses that, although he understands the desire to take an impressive photo for social media, it is essential to preserve the inestimable value of these trees.

“If you are visiting Madeira or are planning to visit soon, please be a respectful tourist,” the post reads , adding: “I understand the irrepressible desire to have the perfect photo for Instagram, but avoid climbing the laurel trees, so as not to damage them.”

