Internationally awarded Madeiran rum ‘O Reizinho’

Madeira rum – O Reizinho – through its representative Rinaldi 1957, has just been awarded two gold medals in the 6 and 3-year-old categories, at the Showrum Tasting Competition Stc 2022 Best In Classe.

Created in 1982 by the owner, Florentino Izildo Gouveia Ferreira, the ‘O Reizinho’ mill began with the traditional practice of grinding and producing homemade brandy.

Today, the company produces liqueurs, spirits derived from sugar cane and other spirits. Its ‘O Reizinho’ rum has already won several national and international awards, including the gold medal at the World Rum Awards in 2019, and two gold medals at the China Wine & Spirits Awards in 2020.

It is now marketed in Madeira, London and France.

From Diário Notícias

This Run I believe is produced in a small place in Gaula, and I know Madeira cash stock it if anyone is interested in getting some.

