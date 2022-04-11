PORTO SANTO DECORATED FOR EASTER AWAITS VISITORS

Everything is practically ready for the Easter period in Porto Santo.

The decorations related to Easter are already scattered around Vila Baleira, with the characteristic rabbits of the season waiting for visits and photos.

It is a return to the celebrations that make this island different from all others, as it happened before the pandemic. All this is largely due to the influx of tourists that is already being felt today.

The presence of Madeirans and mainlanders is also notorious, but it is only from Wednesday that the biggest movement will take place.

Despite the weather not helping – today it rained a lot -, you can already see a lot of people moving around the city. In the city there are also groups of scouts and many students, mainly from the continent.

From Jornal Madeira

The weather will improve greatly towards the weekend, with higher temperatures, I funchal we could 25-26 ° Saturday to Monday.

