Severe wave warning extended until Thursday

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal has extended the warning of strong seas until 6 am on Thursday, 14 April. The notice issued on Monday afternoon was initially in effect until 6 pm today.

Based on information from the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera (IPMA) on the general weather situation (wind and sea) for the coastline of the Madeira Archipelago, until 6 am local time on Thursday, the Captaincy of Funchal recommends that boat owners and shipowners “take the necessary precautions in order to guarantee their safety”.

According to IPMA information, the swell on the north coast of the island will be with northwest waves 4 to 5 meters high, gradually decreasing to 3 to 4 meters. On the south coast, the waves will be from the southwest with 2.5 to 3.5 meters high, gradually decreasing to 1 to 2.

From Diário Notícias

